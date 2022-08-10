Chargers fans high on Josh Palmer, offensive potential halfway through training camp

Through the first half of Chargers training camp, a number of players have seen their stocks either rise or fall with their play through 11 practices, including an intrasquad scrimmage this past Sunday.

In the latest edition of SB Nation Reacts, I asked all of you a trio of questions which included asking which player from a group of four that you believed has seen their stock rise the most thus far in camp.

Out of rookie cornerback Deane Leonard, safety Nasir Adderley, tight end Donald Parham, or wide receiver Josh Palmer, Palmer earned the majority of votes as the player that fans believe have earned the most hype through the first half of training camp. Leonard came in second with Adderley and Parham coming in at third and fourth, respectively.

For question number two, I asked you all whether you believed the offense or defense will rank higher amongst their respective units in the NFL by the end of the year. Final results showed that 73 percent of participants see the offense coming out on top over the defense when thing are all said and done.

Lastly, I wanted to know how many of you could see this finally being the year where Austin Ekeler records his first 1,000-yard rushing season. It came down to the wire but ultimately only 47 percent of participants believe this is the year Ekeler crosses that threshold.

What do you all think of these results? Do you disagree with the majority on any of these? Let me know your thoughts below, if so!