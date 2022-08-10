 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers Poll: How confident are you in the current state of the Bolts?

Vote on this week’s SB Nation Chargers Reacts survey and let us know how confident you are in the team!

By Michael Peterson
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Chargers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Chargers are three days out from taking the field inside SoFi Stadium for the first preseason exhibition of the year. Conveniently, the Bolts will take on the cross-town Rams so luckily neither team has to worry about traveling of any kind.

It’s to be expected that very few starters, if at all, will actually see time on the field, especially in the first preseason game. Expect to see a lot of Chase Daniel, Easton Stick, and maybe even a bit of Brandon Peters running the show on offense.

As for the defense, expect to see a healthy dose of the backups, as well.

Before we get to the weekend, I want to check the pulse of the fan base and see where everyone is confidence-wise in regards to the team and the direction they seem to be headed so let us know your thoughts in the survey below!

