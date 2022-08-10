Chargers Poll: How confident are you in the current state of the Bolts?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Chargers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Chargers are three days out from taking the field inside SoFi Stadium for the first preseason exhibition of the year. Conveniently, the Bolts will take on the cross-town Rams so luckily neither team has to worry about traveling of any kind.

It’s to be expected that very few starters, if at all, will actually see time on the field, especially in the first preseason game. Expect to see a lot of Chase Daniel, Easton Stick, and maybe even a bit of Brandon Peters running the show on offense.

As for the defense, expect to see a healthy dose of the backups, as well.

