Chargers Daily Links: Training Camp Practice Thread #12

The mack truck that is training camp just keeps on rolling. We’re now just three days away from the Chargers taking the field for their first preseason exhibition in the month of August.

The Chargers released their first unofficial depth chart of the offseason (Chargers.com)

Check out the best photos from the team’s 11th training camp practice (Chargers.com)

Should the Chargers attempt to make a deal for linebacker Roquan Smith? (Chargers Wire)

Bleacher Report made up a ludicrous trade scenario for Derwin James (Bolt Beat)

The NFL plans to have a game played on Black Friday in 2023 (Pro Football Talk)

Top landing spots for Roquan Smith (CBS Sports)

Roger Goodell recently spoke about the appeal against Deshaun Watson’s initial six-game suspension (NFL.com)

Ron Rivera fired Washington defensive line coach Sam Mills III on Tuesday (NFL.com)

Sean McVay recently shared that he’s received an extension from the Rams (ESPN)

Jakeem Grant tore his achilles on Tuesday (ESPN)