Lions sign former Chargers RB Justin Jackson

After four years of fighting through nagging injuries in Los Angeles, former Chargers running back Justin Jackson is making a change of scenery as he’s signed a deal to join the Lions backfield. The acquisition was announced early Monday afternoon.

Lions announced they signed free-agent RB Justin Jackson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2022

Jackson was originally selected in the seventh round by the Chargers out of Northwestern in 2018. He earned a small role on offense as a rookie, finishing the year with a pair of touchdowns and 206 rushing yards. He will likely be remember best for his second half performance against the Steelers which helped spur the Bolts to a come-from-behind victory on Sunday Night Football.

After dealing with injuries that cost him 16 total games from 2019-2020, Jackson recorded career highs of 68 rushes, 364 rushing yards, and 178 receiving yards during the 2021 season.

Justin Jackson, waiver wire hero

pic.twitter.com/0dw0Uh2M6g — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 26, 2021

He’ll join a crowded backfield in Detroit that also includes rising third-year back D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams.