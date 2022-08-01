 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lions sign former Chargers RB Justin Jackson

The former Northwestern standout is headed back to the midwest.

By Michael Peterson
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

After four years of fighting through nagging injuries in Los Angeles, former Chargers running back Justin Jackson is making a change of scenery as he’s signed a deal to join the Lions backfield. The acquisition was announced early Monday afternoon.

Jackson was originally selected in the seventh round by the Chargers out of Northwestern in 2018. He earned a small role on offense as a rookie, finishing the year with a pair of touchdowns and 206 rushing yards. He will likely be remember best for his second half performance against the Steelers which helped spur the Bolts to a come-from-behind victory on Sunday Night Football.

After dealing with injuries that cost him 16 total games from 2019-2020, Jackson recorded career highs of 68 rushes, 364 rushing yards, and 178 receiving yards during the 2021 season.

He’ll join a crowded backfield in Detroit that also includes rising third-year back D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams.

