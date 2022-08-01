Chargers Training Camp: Best tweets from Day 5

The 4th day of full team practices brought us the first day in pads for the Los Angeles Chargers training camp. It sounds like it was a good practice all around and definitely the most information we have seen thus far.

#Chargers 4th rd draft pick Isaiah Spiller has been taking 1st team reps so far at camp.



He is the only RB taking only 1st team reps other than Austin Ekeler.



A promising sign he will be RB2. — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) August 1, 2022

This tweet was later amended with the fact that both Larry Rountree III and Joshua Kelley got a few first team reps today. However, Spiller is still drawing a ton of praise and will likely win the spot.

Looks like #Chargers S Derwin James Jr. won't be practicing again today as his extension talks continue. LB Drue Tranquill also doesn't have his pads. He missed Saturday with an undisclosed injury. — Jeff Miller (@JeffMillerLAT) August 1, 2022

Derwin watch continues, however our own Garrett Sisti's sources are telling him that we might not be waiting much longer to see Derwin practice.

Asante Samuel Jr. on Joshua Palmer in DB-WR 1-on-1s.



Just like the St. Thomas Aquinas days. — Hayley Elwood (@HayleyElwood) August 1, 2022

These are going to be some fun battles throughout camp. Love seeing the skill position version of "iron sharpens iron."

Zion can MOVE. My goodness. RAS score shows off pulling left — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) August 1, 2022

Zion Johnson, who was the Chargers' top pick in this year's draft, had a very good day by the sounds of things. Moving well, recovering well, and winning the majority of his matchups.

Tevaughn Campbell gets an INT to end 1v1s — Garrett Sisti (@GarrettSisti) August 1, 2022

The secondary had a productive day today both in 1v1s and 11v11s, with multiple DBs getting in on the PBU and INT action.

Gilman, Webb, and Adderley all have pass breakups in 1v1s — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) August 1, 2022

The DB group is in full ball hawk mode right now.

DeAndre Carter can just gain separation. Got open vs Zont — Garrett Sisti (@GarrettSisti) August 1, 2022

Carter was a fairly quiet FA pickup, mostly brought in to be the team's kick and punt returner, but through 4 days of camp he is showing he can contribute on offense if they need him.

Josh Palmer beats Asante Samuel Jr. in their first one on one matchup in pads.



Crisp route by Palmer. — Daniel Wade (@dantalkssports) August 1, 2022

Palmer won a bunch today and combined with how he finished last season, things are looking very good for him to secure the WR3 spot and get a ton of playing time.

Austin Johnson v Zion Johnson pic.twitter.com/dyrXhTrskC — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) August 1, 2022

Austin Johnson shows some violent hands and very impressive strength off the snap, but a good recovery from the rookie here.

Rashawn Slater wins the first one on one against Khalil Mack.



Great anchor and gave up barely any ground. A violent rep. — Daniel Wade (@dantalkssports) August 1, 2022

Slater appears to be picking up right where he left off last season. I expect him to continue improving as he now gets to face both Joey Bosa AND Khalil Mack in practice.

Mack was also very impressive today in his first padded action as a Charger.

Zion Johnson just put Jerry Tillery on his belly — Garrett Sisti (@GarrettSisti) August 1, 2022

As was stated, Zion had a great day. Jerry Tillery is still looking like a bust, especially as a former 1st round pick.

Rashawn Slater vs Khalil Mack is like a heavyweight battle. Slater holding his own — Garrett Sisti (@GarrettSisti) August 1, 2022

Not much at all for the Chargers in the running game in 11v11. Hard to tell even with pads but the Chargers Defensive front has been physical, and swarming. — Daniel Wade (@dantalkssports) August 1, 2022

This is a very promising development for the Chargers. Their biggest weakness last year is off to a strong start with the additions the front office made to the defensive line.