Chargers Training Camp: Drue Tranquill not practicing during first day of full pads

Monday’s first fully-padded practice is getting underway as I am currently typing this but one key defender for the Chargers doesn’t look to be participating.

According to Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times, linebacker Drue Tranquill has been seen standing on the sidelines without his pads alongside safety Derwin James who continues to be an active member of the team despite continuing his “hold-in” while a new extension gets ironed out.

Looks like #Chargers S Derwin James Jr. won't be practicing again today as his extension talks continue. LB Drue Tranquill also doesn't have his pads. He missed Saturday with an undisclosed injury. — Jeff Miller (@JeffMillerLAT) August 1, 2022

Through the first three days of camp, Tranquill has been working mainly with the first-team unit as a starter alongside Kyle van Noy. According to Miller, Tranquill was also held out of this weekend’s practice during the team’s Back To Football Saturday event with an undisclosed injury.

Should Tranquill continue to miss time, expect first-year Charger Troy Reeder to step in and fill the role with the first team as Kenneth Murray also remains on the PUP list and isn’t expected to come off for four to six weeks.