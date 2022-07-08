Justin Herbert tops all quarterbacks in odds to lead NFL in passing yards

For most of this offseason, our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook have had Justin Herbert with some of the best odds to lead the NFL in passing yards during this upcoming season. Recently, they decided it was time to capitalize on the hype of the team’s third-year starter as they elevated Herbert into the top spot. He currently sits with +600 odds to lead the league in passing yards, ahead of both Tom Brady (+800) and Patrick Mahomes (+800).

In 2021, Herbert was one of just two quarterbacks to throw for over 5,000 yards. He finished with 5,014, second to Brady’s 5,316. With both quarterbacks returning their entire — or close to — their entire group of playmakers from a year ago (minus Gronk for Tampa Bay), there’s a very strong chance both of these two passers end up near the top once again.

If there was any sign that the AFC West is about to be a ton of fun in 2022, it’s that three of the top four quarterbacks in these specific odds are from the same division. While Russell Wilson is not among them, he managed to sneak into the top 10 with +1800 odds.

For those interested in the entire top 10, you can view it in the picture below: