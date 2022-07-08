Chargers Daily Links: Which players could make their first Pro Bowl in 2022?

Good morning, Chargers fans!

As we head into another weekend, I want to hear from you all on which Chargers you feel could be headed for their first Pro Bowl nomination in 2022. This past season, one of the biggest snubs in the league was Austin Ekeler after he went for 1,558 yards from scrimmage and scored a whopping 20 touchdowns. While his 911 total rushing yards were good for just 12th in the NFL, his 12 rushing scores had him solidly in the top five. When you look at his entire body of work, his yards from scrimmage put him sixth among all players (third among running backs) and he tied Jonathan Taylor for the league lead with his 20 total touchdowns. If he ever deserved a nod to the league’s all-star game, this was it.

So naturally, if Ekeler can put together another dominant year — and maybe even crack the 1,000-yard rushing threshold — I don’t see how he doesn’t punch his way to the Pro Bowl this season. Alvin Kamara has been voted to the Pro Bowl in all five of his seasons in the NFL but only two of those years he managed more yards from scrimmage than Ekeler did in 2021. It’s a bummer that it comes down to a popularity contest, but winning does wonderful things for that, doesn’t it?

So let me know down below if you agree and if there are any other players you’d put out there, go ahead and make their case.

