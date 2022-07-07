Chargers 90-in-90: WR Jason Moore

Wide receiver Jason Moore was born and raised in Oberlin, Ohio and attended Oberlin Senior High School. While at the prep level, Moore was a two-time Patriot Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He also took home multiple all-district, all-conference, and all-state honors. He was also named all-state in basketball for good measure.

Moore chose to stay close to home and play for Division II Findlay University. Although he may have preferred to play at a higher level of competition, he surely appreciated being able to dominate the way he did for four years.

But you should know that Moore was actually a member of Findlay’s football team for over six years. After redshirting in 2013, Moore succumbed to a broken leg the following year and received a medical hardship waiver.

Here’s how Moore’s last four seasons panned out:

2015 (9 starts): 38 receptions, 627 yards, 7 TDs

2016 (11 starts): 71 receptions, 1,115 yards, 15 TDs

2017 (13 starts): 65 receptions, 980 yards, 14 TDs

2018 (4 starts, suspension): 30 receptions, 495 yards, 3 TDs

In all, Moore totaled 39 touchdowns and 3,217 receiving yards while missing a handful of games during his senior season. He was named an All-Great Midwest Athletic Conference selection as a sophomore before earning All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors as a junior.

After signing with the Chargers following the 2019 NFL Draft, Moore spent most of the season on the practice squad before being promoted to the active roster on October 12. He stayed there for the rest of the season and finished the year with a pair of catches for 43 yards, both of which came in his debut against the Steelers.

Moore saw time with the active roster on multiple occasions in 2020 when injuries struck both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams near the end of the season. In 2021, Moore saw time with the active roster during the team’s week 16 matchup against the Texans. He later signed a reserve/future contract following the end of the regular season.

Basic Info

Height: 6’3

Weight: 215

College: Findlay (OH)

Experience: 3

Years with team: 3

Contract Status

“Jason Moore signed a 1 year, $895,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including an average annual salary of $895,000. In 2022, Moore will earn a base salary of $895,000, while carrying a cap hit of $895,000.” - Spotrac.com

The Good

A big-bodied receiver with adequate route-running ability for his size. He scored a lot of touchdowns in college and showed a similar skillset to Mike Williams as a red zone threat who can boxout defenders.

Moore posted an elite relative athletic score (RAS) at 6’2 and 215 pounds. His best marks came in the agility drills as he posted a 6.62 three-cone and a 4.07 short shuttle.

Jason Moore went undrafted in the 2019 draft class.



Jason Moore posted a Elite #RAS with Great size, Good speed, Great explosiveness, Elite agility at the WR position.#Chargers pic.twitter.com/N9NbD62sEY — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 5, 2019

The Bad

Moore unfortunately lacks any notable skillset that isn’t already possessed by someone already above him on the depth chart. While posting some impressive testing numbers, Moore hasn’t shown much in the way of being able to dominate opposing cornerbacks. Much of his scoring production in college came on jump balls which further painted the picture of a big-bodied wideout without the necessary route-running capabilities to impact an NFL team.

Odds of making the roster/What to expect in 2022?

Moore will likely spend another season on the practice squad as the Chargers currently own a solid top 5 at the position. His physical measurements and testing numbers have been enough to keep the coaching staff interested in him as a developmental stash, but it’s hard to see him being kept much longer past this season.