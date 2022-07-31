Chargers sign former USFL TE Sage Surratt

While the Chargers got the day off from training camp on Sunday, the fan base did not get a day off from news as the team announced the signing of tight end Sage Surratt to the roster.

Surratt was most recently a member of the Birmingham Stallions who are coming off a victory in the inaugural USFL Championship Game. Prior to the USFL, Surratt was originally an undrafted free agent signing by the Lions in 2021. He spent a short stint on the practice squad before being released on September 21st.

The former Wake Forest wide receiver was a dominant pass-catcher in his first two years at the college level. During the 2019 season as a redshirt sophomore, Surratt hauled in 66 passes for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns prior to being named a finalist for the Fred Biletnikoff Award and a First-Team All-ACC selection. He also added 581 yards and four touchdowns during his freshman campaign.

Surratt opted out of the 2020 season but did accept an invitation to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl.