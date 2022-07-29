Chargers Training Camp: Best Tweets from Day 3

Our very own Garrett Sisti is not on the ground at training camp this morning but we won’t let that stop us from compiling the best the internet has to offer from the team’s third practice. We’ll be updating this throughout the day so stop back often to see if there’s anything new!

We kick things off today with a stellar highlight as Justin Herbert split the safeties on a deep shot to Keenan Allen across the middle of the field during 7-on-7s. Allen’s never been the one to make chunk plays 20+ yards down the field, but if he can unlock a little extra something this late in his career, the Bolts will certainly be a better offense in 2022.

Herbert-Allen connection alive and well here in LA pic.twitter.com/YySzH09blq — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) July 29, 2022

The fans have come out in droves for the third day of practice. When your team spends the big bucks to bring the stars to Los Angeles, you expect this level of turnout.

Chargers paid for a blockbuster team and fans want to watch. Nice turnout for a random Day 3 non-padded practice with more rolling in.



Not sure how Spanos pays all of us pic.twitter.com/GNcdbTC09f — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) July 29, 2022

In year two of this offensive system, we should expect a few more wrinkles to get thrown in. The Bolts used to use LaDainian Tomlinson on these sorts of plays and if Keenan Allen is the next skill player in line to throw some touchdowns, I’m all for it.

Trips left screen to Keenan Allen with Gerald Everett and another WR in front (I think Palmer). Allen then tosses it down the field to Austin Ekeler.



Trick play! — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) July 29, 2022

Derwin James still hasn’t received his extension but that hasn’t stopped him from putting on the uniform and playing the role of coach to the younger players on the team. He’s 100 percent locked in and something tells me he has nothing to worry about when it comes to his financial future with the Chargers.

Derwin James, with gloves on and a football in hand as he sits out practice, coaching up rookie S Raheem Lane. pic.twitter.com/hmUyTGi45V — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) July 29, 2022

If you weren’t planning on it anyway, Austin Ekeler believes he deserves to be taken first overall in your fantasy drafts this season.

I wouldn’t deny the man if I was you.

Some fantasy football advice from Austin Ekeler:



“You always take yourself No. 1 overall.” pic.twitter.com/PPaARpZu8t — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) July 29, 2022

Jalen Guyton got in on the action with a big gain of 30+ yards on a beautifully thrown pass from Chase Daniel. Guyton beat rookie cornerback Deane Leonard who has been receiving some notable praise from Brandon Staley.

BiiiiiiiiG CATCH GUYton pic.twitter.com/SQc7NbSW5u — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) July 29, 2022

Former Chargers first-round pick Antonio Cromartie was feeling nostalgic with training camp beginning as he posted a #FlashbackFriday photo on Twitter of himself from all the way back in 2006.

Trey Pipkins looks to be earning more of the lion’s share of snaps at right tackle with the first team. I think this is a weird reality we all may have to get behind if he’s truly improved that much over the last year.