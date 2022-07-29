Chargers Training Camp Day 3 Open Thread

So far each of the first two days of training camp have been full of big plays, sky-high excitement, and plenty of interesting quotes from both players and coaches. The team will get one more practice in today before they host NFL Training Camp: Back Together tomorrow. It’s a special event where fan in attendance can partake in a special giveaway, as well as hear live expert commentary from members of the Chargers’ radio broadcast team.

The team will get a day off on Sunday and will be right back on the field Monday for practice number four, which will also be the first day of full pads. That day is always going to be full of anxiety as this fan base knows all too well what it’s like to lose a player the second things take that next step in intensity.

But let’s enjoy this Friday, shall we? Please feel free to use this post to talk all things training camp.