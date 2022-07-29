Chargers Daily Links: Donald Parham looks smooth hauling in long reception on day two of camp

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Happy Friday to you all!

We’re kicking off today with a highlight that should bring a smile to everyone’s face. Tight end Donald Parham looked as close to 100 percent as we’ve seen this offseason since suffering his season-ending injury when he hauled in a deep pass against the defense during Thursday’s practice. According to reports at the time, it was the longest completion against the defense through the first two sessions.

If you haven’t seen it just yet, you can check out the highlight in the tweet below.

green eggs and parham



ahha pic.twitter.com/v4EMPUvNn8 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) July 28, 2022

And now for today’s links.

Check out the best photos from the second practice of training camp (Chargers.com)

The defensive backs had a big day on Thursday (Chargers Wire)

Keenan Allen had some praise for the defense after day two (Bolt Beat)

The Chargers are intrigued with the progress made by Josh Palmer (Charger Report)

The Cardinals took out the independent study clause out of Kyler Murray’s contract (ESPN)

D.K. Metcalf got himself an extension from the Seahawks (ESPN)

Bucs center Ryan Jensen suffered a season-ending knee injury on Thursday (CBS Sports)

Breakout candidates for all 32 NFL teams (NFL.com)

Jamal Adams reportedly has no timetable for a return to the field (Bleacher Report)

Ron Rivera believes Chase Young will miss some time into the regular season (Pro Football Talk)