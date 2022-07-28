Best tweets from Day 2 of Chargers Training Camp

Day 2 brought us a bit more of the same. Derwin James continues his hold in, the defense won the day, and nothing crazy or bad happened. Exactly what you want to see at this point.

Base front opened with



Johnson-SJD-Fox

Mack and Bosa EDGE



Good luck everyone



Tillery didn't open as the starter in base or nickel btw. Different from yesterday — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) July 28, 2022

It’s good to see the best players getting on the field with the 1’s early. This defensive front is going to be borderline unrecognizable compared to last year.

Jerry Tillery gets in the backfield and almost hits Herbert. Play dead. Luckily he let up — Garrett Sisti (@GarrettSisti) July 28, 2022

Not only is Jerry Tillery not starting anymore, but if he continues to make “mistakes” like this...yikes.

Alohi Gilman just blew up an Ekeler screen in the backfield — Garrett Sisti (@GarrettSisti) July 28, 2022

With Derwin holding in, Gilman and rookie J.T. Woods are going to get some extra snaps early in camp and Gilman looks to be trying to make the most of it.

End around to DeAndre Carter & that man can MOVE! — Garrett Sisti (@GarrettSisti) July 28, 2022

The Free Agent WR who was brought in to handle kick return duties is showing he can be a valuable part of the offense as well.

Ja’Sir Taylor ends 11s with a PBU on a deep ball — Garrett Sisti (@GarrettSisti) July 28, 2022

The Chargers 6th round pick has been impressive through 2 days of camp, making 2 more PBUs on day 2. Very encouraging from a 6th round pick.

green eggs and parham



ahha pic.twitter.com/v4EMPUvNn8 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) July 28, 2022

It’s very good to see Donald Parham on the field again and continuing to display exceptional athleticism for his massive size.

#Chargers S Derwin James was again present at TC today but did not practice as negotiations on an extension continue. WR Keenan Allen: “I'm pretty sure they'll get that handled. That’s a guy that we definitely need. He's the heart of the defense, heart of the team pretty much.” — Jeff Miller (@JeffMillerLAT) July 28, 2022

Derwin is gonna get paid, and hopefully sooner rather than later. All the other players constantly talk about how valuable he is. He needs to be here, and he deserves what he’s asking for.