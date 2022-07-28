Joey Bosa predicts ‘close bond’ with Khalil Mack and a much tighter group going into 2022 season

Following the second practice of training camp, edge rusher Joey Bosa was one of three individuals who received media availability, which also included wide receiver Keenan Allen and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi.

One of the biggest headlines from this offseason has been the fact that Joey Bosa will be paired with the best pass rusher he’s ever had the chance to play alongside in Khalil Mack this season. Naturally, Bosa was asked about Mack and the rest of the new additions on the defensive side and how he feels all the new pieces are getting acclimated thus far.

“It’s been great. Just a lot of great personalities. It feels like we’ve been together a longer than we have. Me and Khalil, I feel like we’re going to have a close bond by the end of this year. We kind’ve are together all practice talking football the whole time. We have complementary styles, I think. We rushed quite differently so we can learn a lot from each other. And obviously all the guys inside, it’s a big addition to have.”

About halfway through his time at the podium, Bosa was asked his thoughts on Derwin James currently “holding in” with the team and whether or not he’s been a sounding board for his teammate while he waits for an extension:

“I’ve been talking to him on the side, obviously. I think he’s doing the right thing. He obviously deserves whatever he’s gonna get. He puts in 100 percent every single day so he’s just making the best decision for him right now. The fact that he’s out here coaching the guys, fully-involved, 100 percent locked in every day, it obviously means a lot to all of us. I’m sure the coaches see it and really appreciate it. He’s obviously one of the best, if not the best at his position in the whole league so he’s going to get what he deserves. He should.”

Lastly, Bosa was asked by the L.A. Times’ Jeff Miller about what it’s going to take for this group to come together and avoid some of the things that attributed to a slow start in 2021. such as learning the new system and committing too many penalties: