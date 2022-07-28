Legendary coach Don Coryell named a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Lost in the buzz of training camp opening up around the league was the awesome news that legendary Chargers coach Don Coryell has been named a finalist for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Coach/Contributor category. Coryell was one of 12 individuals selected from the pool of 29 semifinalists that also included former Chargers coach Marty Schottenheimer.

The next step in the voting process will take place on August 23rd where one coach and one contributor will be selected to move on to the full Selection Committee. The selection between those two finalists will take place early next year.

The rest of the 12 finalists for the Coach/Contributor category includes Roone Arledge (broadcaster), Mike Holmgren (coach), Frank “Bucko” Kilroy (executive), Robert Kraft (Patriots owner), Art Modell (owner), Buddy Parker (coach), Dan Reeves (coach), Art Rooney Jr. (Steelers owner), Mike Shanahan (coach), Clark Shaughnessy (coach), John Wooten (executive).