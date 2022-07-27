 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Best tweets from Day 1 of Chargers Training Camp

Here’s the best info from Twitter on day 1 of Training Camp

By Matthew Stanley
/ new
Los Angeles Chargers minicamp Photo by Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

With the first real day of training camp in the books now, let’s look at some of the reports from the ground at camp from twitter.

Garrett starts us out with some good advice for the next few days (and week honestly) of information.

Exactly what you like to see out of your big name Free Agent pick up.

Looks like 1st round pick Zion Johnson is getting thrown into the mix quickly and will be expected to start. They’re getting him up to speed as fast as they can.

Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa are going to be so fun to watch. They are already impacting the pace of play with non padded, day 1 walkthroughs.

Kyle Van Noy is going to get a lot of reps this year. With Kenneth Murray out due to recovering from surgery, expect to see a lot of KVN early in the season and possibly all season.

Derwin watch has officially begun. Basically the Chargers have until the end of the preseason to get Derwin signed, since as we all know by now, Tom Telesco stops negotiating at the start of the regular season. Rumors and “feelings” are that this deal gets done sooner rather than later though.

This is very promising to hear. Herbert getting to have a second year in the same offense is going to be extremely beneficial for this offense.

More From Bolts From The Blue

Loading comments...