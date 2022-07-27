Best tweets from Day 1 of Chargers Training Camp

With the first real day of training camp in the books now, let’s look at some of the reports from the ground at camp from twitter.

Garrett starts us out with some good advice for the next few days (and week honestly) of information.

Things to not flip over today that’s about to unfold:

-Storm Norton will be at RT with the 1s (vet)

-Tevaughn Campbell will be getting reps ahead of the rookie DBs (vet)

-Chris Rumph will be opposite Joey Bosa

-Staley will slow roll Khalil Mack & Derwin James after their injuries — Garrett Sisti (@GarrettSisti) July 27, 2022

Exactly what you like to see out of your big name Free Agent pick up.

JC Jackson first PBU of camp — Garrett Sisti (@GarrettSisti) July 27, 2022

Looks like 1st round pick Zion Johnson is getting thrown into the mix quickly and will be expected to start. They’re getting him up to speed as fast as they can.

Zion Johnson getting reps with the 1s & 2s. Getting lots of reps — Garrett Sisti (@GarrettSisti) July 27, 2022

Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa are going to be so fun to watch. They are already impacting the pace of play with non padded, day 1 walkthroughs.

Khalil Mack is back out there with the starters and right away he would’ve had a big TFL. The pace of the offense is much different now with Bosa & Mack together — Garrett Sisti (@GarrettSisti) July 27, 2022

Kyle Van Noy is going to get a lot of reps this year. With Kenneth Murray out due to recovering from surgery, expect to see a lot of KVN early in the season and possibly all season.

Once again, KVN and Tranquill open as the ILBs. — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) July 27, 2022

Derwin watch has officially begun. Basically the Chargers have until the end of the preseason to get Derwin signed, since as we all know by now, Tom Telesco stops negotiating at the start of the regular season. Rumors and “feelings” are that this deal gets done sooner rather than later though.

#Chargers HC Brandon Staley says Derwin James will not be a full go at Training camp until his contract has been worked out.



“I think there’s full respect on both sides. We’re working through that process and we’re just gonna let it take shape.”#NFLTrainingCamp #NFL — Kristen Lago (@kristenmlago) July 27, 2022

This is very promising to hear. Herbert getting to have a second year in the same offense is going to be extremely beneficial for this offense.