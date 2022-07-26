Chargers place LB Kenneth Murray on PUP list to begin training camp

On the day Chargers veterans reported for training camp, the team announced that third-year linebacker Kenneth Murray will be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP). Players who are place on the PUP list are eligible to return to the practice field at any time prior to the regular season.

Murray elected to have shoulder surgery earlier this season to repair a nagging injury which ultimately kept him from participating in any of the team’s offseason program. After a sophomore season in which he struggled to retain a consistent role on defense, starting off on the PUP isn’t the most ideal situation for the former first-round pick.

As a rookie in 2020, Murray started all 16 games, finishing with 107 total tackles to set a new Chargers rookie record previously set by Derwin James just two years prior. He also added five tackles for loss, a lone sack, and three passes defended. This past season, Murray saw just six starts in 11 games as he found himself in and out of the lineup. He finished with 31 tackles, and a pair of tackles for loss.