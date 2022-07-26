Chargers hire former WVU QB Pat White as offensive assistant

The Chargers have added to their coaching staff this week by hiring Pat White as an offensive assistant. White spent last year’s training camp with the team as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship and parlayed his efforts into a full-time job with the Bolts.

White is best known as one of the most-electric players in college football history during his time at West Virginia University. He won back-to-back Big East Offensive Player of the Year honors in both 2006 and 2007 and compiled a career win-loss record of 35-8. White truly started a revolution of the quarterback position as he threw for over 6,000 yards and 56 touchdowns paired with 4,480 rushing yards and 47 more touchdowns on the ground. He was later named to the West Virginia Sports hall of Fame in 2018.

Most recently in his coaching career, White spent the 2021 season with Alabama State. Prior to that, he also had stints with Alcorn State (2018-19) and South Florida (2020). While at Alcorn State, White helped coach two different quarterbacks who won the Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year honor.

As an NFL player, White is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins. He played in 13 total games as a rookie in 2009 and spent a stint with Washington before taking an opportunity with the United Football League in 2011, followed by a stint in the Canadian Football League with the Edmonton Eskimos.