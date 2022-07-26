Chargers Daily Links: Veteran Bolts report to training camp

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Across the NFL, veterans are reporting to their respective training camps which means the end of the offseason is officially upon us. In the next month, preseason exhibitions will take place alongside joint practices with the Dallas Cowboys.

The first practice, which is also open for fans to attend, will take place tomorrow.

I hope you’re all as fired up as I am. It’s time to kick this thing into overdrive.

who u callin' talented pic.twitter.com/v0Uj4gNRd0 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) July 25, 2022

And now for today’s links.

