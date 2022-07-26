 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers Daily Links: Veteran Bolts report to training camp

Your source for all Chargers and NFL news from around the web.

By Michael Peterson
Good morning, Chargers fans!

Across the NFL, veterans are reporting to their respective training camps which means the end of the offseason is officially upon us. In the next month, preseason exhibitions will take place alongside joint practices with the Dallas Cowboys.

The first practice, which is also open for fans to attend, will take place tomorrow.

I hope you’re all as fired up as I am. It’s time to kick this thing into overdrive.

And now for today’s links.

Chargers News:

Justin Herbert landed in the top five of Mike Sando’s quarterback rankings (Chargers.com)

Projecting the secondary depth chart (Chargers Wire)

Four Chargers who will be fighting for their jobs in training camp this year (Bolt Beat)

The Chargers added Pat White to the coaching staff (Charger Report)

NFL News:

Kyle Shanahan says the team is ready for Trey Lance to replace Jimmy G (NFL.com)

Danny Amendola is retiring from the NFL (ESPN)

A fantasy question for every team in the AFC (CBS Sports)

The NFL’s top 10 QB-WR duos (Bleacher Report)

Justin Jefferson wants to be the first receiver to go over 2,000 receiving yards (Pro Football Talk)

NFL record projections for all 32 teams (USA Today)

