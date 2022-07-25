Chargers Daily Links: Monday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

It’s a beautiful week in the land of the NFL as veterans begin reporting to training camp this week! More specifically, the veteran Bolts will report tomorrow with the very first open practice taking place the very next day.

With today being the final bit of calm day before the storm, we’re going to roll with an open thread so you all can get your last remaining thoughts out there before all our attention spans get locked on to this team for the remainder of the calendar year.

Have some fun!

And now for today’s links.

Chargers react to Justin Herbert’s rating in Madden 23 (Chargers.com)

Previewing special teams ahead of training camp (Chargers.com)

Ranking the tight ends the Chargers will face this season (Chargers Wire)

The four main position battles to watch during training camp (Bolt Beat)

Training camp predictions and position battle previews for all 32 teams (ESPN)

Ranking all of the new alternate helmets for the 2022 season (CBS Sports)

The five most egregious Madden ratings handed out this year (NFL.com)

Jalen Ramsey will avoid starting training camp on the PUP list (NFL.com)

The XFL has announced their eight host cities (Pro Football Talk)

The most important training camp battles to watch as veterans begin reporting this week (Bleacher Report)