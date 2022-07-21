Derwin James, J.C. Jackson earn high marks in Madden 23

This week’s Madden 23 ratings are coming to an end with the quarterbacks being unveiled tomorrow morning. Yesterday, the game developers unveiled their safety rankings and completed the secondary players by posting their cornerback rankings earlier this morning.

As you would expect, the top dogs for the Chargers at both positions each earned elite ratings of 90 or higher.

First, Derwin James was given a 93 overall rating, good for the second-highest rated safety in the entire game. Tyrann Mathieu — now on the Saints — was the only player rated higher at 94.

James boasts high marks in speed (91) and hit power (91), as well as very balanced coverage skills with 87 in man and 88 in zone. As it stands, James will be one of, if not the most, fun safety to utilize on the field. Whether you’re covering the tight end, a slot receiver, or simply laying the boom on a pass-catcher who came over the middle, James will be there to make a play.

Now when it comes to the newest Chargers ballhawk, the game developers settled on a 90 overall rating which placed him as the game’s eight highest-rated corner, tied with the Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey.

Despite the disrespectful grade for a player who picked off 17 passes over the past two seasons, Jackson still sees some of the best coverage ratings in the game. His 95 in man coverage is third-highest in the game while his 82 in catching and 94 in play recognition are third and fourth at the position, respectively. As for his base stats, he sees a notable 92 in both speed and agility.

For a full list of the game’s top 10 cornerbacks, check out the tweet posted below.