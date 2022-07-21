Chargers Daily Links: What rating should Justin Herbert receive in Madden 23?

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Entering his sophomore campaign a year ago, Justin Herbert was coming off a record-breaking season where he took home the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year honor. However, the folks who create Madden’s player ratings didn’t feel the need to reward him all that much for authoring the best rookie season by a quarterback in NFL history. He was given an 80 overall grade and that was unsurprisingly met with negative reviews.

Now with his third professional season coming up fast, Herbert has a 5,000-yard passing season under his belt and was just a competent defense away from likely earning his first postseason appearance.

With the unveiling of quarterback ratings scheduled for tomorrow, I want to hear what you all believe should be Herbert’s initial overall rating in this year’s game. It’s likely he’s bound to have one of the strongest arms in the game, but where else do you think he will shine? What areas could you see the game developers tabbing as his weak spots? Let me know all of your thoughts in the comments below!

Justin Herbert hitting a perfectly in-stride go ball to a Madden generated player. My word. pic.twitter.com/KuhRhqFqzW — Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass) October 26, 2020

And now for today’s links.

