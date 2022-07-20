 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Lightning Round Podcast #276: Chargers Training Camp Preview: Offense & Special Teams

Garrett Sisti and Jamie Hoyle are back to cover Training Camp position battles.

By Garrett Sisti
Last time the guys covered the defensive camp battles and now the Lightning Round Podcast breaks down the position group battles for the Chargers on offense and special teams. The groups mentioned are:

  • Long Snappers
  • Kickers
  • Punters
  • Quarterbacks
  • Fullbacks
  • Running backs
  • Tight Ends
  • Wide Receivers
  • Offensive Line

The guys cover the competitions on offense giving insight on the depth chart and some interesting battles that will play out into the preseason. The guys also give you some names to watch for, some players that could be on the bubble as well as some possible cuts.

