The Lightning Round Podcast #276: Chargers Training Camp Preview: Offense & Special Teams

Last time the guys covered the defensive camp battles and now the Lightning Round Podcast breaks down the position group battles for the Chargers on offense and special teams. The groups mentioned are:

Long Snappers

Kickers

Punters

Quarterbacks

Fullbacks

Running backs

Tight Ends

Wide Receivers

Offensive Line

The guys cover the competitions on offense giving insight on the depth chart and some interesting battles that will play out into the preseason. The guys also give you some names to watch for, some players that could be on the bubble as well as some possible cuts.

