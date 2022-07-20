Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack are primed to wreck QBs in Madden 23

Continuing with this week’s ratings reveals for Madden 23, the game developers unveiled the numbers for all edge rushers on Tuesday and the Chargers came out as one of the biggest winners at the position. If you’ve played your fair share of Madden in recent years, you understand just how oppressive an elite pass rush is within the game. At times, given the right adjustments, you can scheme players (a.k.a. “cheese” the game mechanics) to run unblocked through the line en route to leveling the opposing quarterback.

So it’s pretty safe to say if you’re currently reading this article, and also an active player of the Madden franchise, you’re going to have a ton of fun in this year’s edition as both Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack landed among the top-10 edge rushers in the game with overall ratings of 91 and 92, respectively.

The rest of the top 10 edge rushers include (from top to bottom): Myles Garrett (99), T.J. Watt (96), Nick Bosa (94), Von Miller (92), Cameron Jordan (91), Demarcus Lawrence (90), Chandler Jones (90), an Rashan Gary (89). Mack is tied with Miller for the fourth-highest rating while Bosa tied Jordan for sixth-highest.

Among all outside linebackers and defensive ends within the game, Bosa is tied with the highest finesse move rating (96) while Mack is 13th (88). On the flip-side, Mack ranks sixth in power move (89) while Bosa is just a bit lower at ninth (87). As for their block shed rating, Mack is one of the best at fourth (89) while Bosa lands just outside the top 10 at 11th (84).

If you’re curious on some of their generic ratings, Mack is the faster of the two with an 85 speed while Bosa is an 81. Mack also gets the edge in strength with an 89 rating while Bosa sits close by at 87.