Keenan Allen lands in top 10 WRs for Madden 23

Like clockwork, the release of the next version of the Madden video game means it’s time to start highlighting where the game developers rate the Chargers’ best players. On Monday, the team behind Madden unveiled their top 10 players at both the wide receiver and tight end positions.

Unsurprisingly, the Bolts did not have a tight end included amongst the top 10. However, it was always a foregone conclusion number 13 would find his way amongst the best of the best.

In their initial ranking, Keenan Allen ended with a 91 overall rating, tied for the eighth-highest mark with Washington’s Terry McLaurin.

The best WRs in the game



Who will you be using in #Madden23? pic.twitter.com/NYijC7E038 — ESPN (@espn) July 18, 2022

Allen has never had elite physical traits within the game when it comes to speed and break tackle rating. While those do help raise overall ratings for pass-catchers, Allen’s overall is carried by his 95 in catching which ranks fifth among all receivers. He also earned a 94 in medium route running and 93 in short route running, good for fifth and sixth among receivers in those traits, respectively.

Allen recorded a career-high 106 passes during his second year catching balls from Justin Hebert. His 1,138 receiving yards were good for fourth-most in his career while his six touchdowns notched his fourth season in five years where he scored that exact amount.