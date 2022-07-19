Chargers Daily Links: Rookies report to training camp today!

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The first domino towards the regular season falls today as the Chargers rookies report to training camp today. They’re one of eight teams who will send their rookies to camp, including the Ravens, Dolphins, and Falcons. A week from today, the veterans will join them and things will really be off to the races.

Some other quick things to look forward to in the near future:

August 1st: First day of full pads

August 7th: Intrasquad exhibition

August 17th-18th: Joint practices with the Cowboys

It’s all going to be here before we know it!

And now for today’s links.

