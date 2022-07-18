 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers Daily Links: Monday Open Thread

Your source for all Chargers and NFL news from around the web.

By Michael Peterson
Los Angeles Chargers minicamp Photo by Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Can you believe it? The rookies report to training camp tomorrow!

Starting today, both the rookies for the Bills and the Raiders will be the first groups to report for camp. Their veterans will also be amongst the first to report on the 23rd and 20th, respectively.

For the entire schedule of report dates for both rookies and veterans, check out the tweet below from Adam Schefter.

Other than that, we’ll just use this as an open thread to begin the week. Use it as you see fit.

And now for today’s links.

Chargers News:

Previewing the offensive line group ahead of training camp (Chargers.com)

Check out the best shots of Sebastian Joesph-Day from this offseason (Chargers.com)

Projecting the interior defensive line depth chart for 2022 (Chargers Wire)

Four Chargers to keep an eye on during training camp (Bolt Beat)

NFL News:

Ranking the NFL’s second-year breakout candidates (ESPN+)

Eight potential trade destinations for safety Jessie Bates (CBS Sports)

Second-year players who will rebound from injuries (CBS Sports)

Devon Allen was disqualified from the 110m hurdles final at Worlds (NFL.com)

Davante Adams is back in the Madden 99 Club (Bleacher Report)

Kirk Cousins should thrive under Kevin O’Connell (Pro Football Talk)

