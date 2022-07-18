Chargers Daily Links: Monday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Can you believe it? The rookies report to training camp tomorrow!

Starting today, both the rookies for the Bills and the Raiders will be the first groups to report for camp. Their veterans will also be amongst the first to report on the 23rd and 20th, respectively.

For the entire schedule of report dates for both rookies and veterans, check out the tweet below from Adam Schefter.

Rookies for the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders report to training camp today. pic.twitter.com/b8Xvoe3XMb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 18, 2022

Other than that, we’ll just use this as an open thread to begin the week. Use it as you see fit.

And now for today’s links.

