The Lightning Round Podcast #275: Chargers Training Camp Preview: Defense

With Training Camp almost upon us the Lightning Round Podcast breaks down the position group battles for the Chargers on Defense. The groups mentioned are:

Interior Defensive Line

Edge Rushers

Linebackers

Cornerbacks

Safeties

The guys cover the competitions on Defense giving insight on the depth chart and some interesting battles that will play out into the preseason. The guys also give you some names to watch for, some players that could be on the bubble as well as some possible cuts.

