Chargers Daily Links: What is one thing you wish DID NOT happen this offseason?

On Monday morning, I joined SB Nation’s Monday NFL Monday show to fill in for our very own Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride who normally hosts the show alongside Blogging the Boys’ RJ Ochoa. The topic of the show was “Things we wish did/did not happen over this past offseason” and one of my specific topics I touched on was the Chargers’ decision to let Kyzir White walk in free agency only to see him sign with the Eagles one a one-year deal worth up to just $5 million.

When it comes to the money alone, the decision just doesn’t compute. The Chargers had (and spent) a lot of money this offseason. They acquired a number of players who will serve as fringe starters and rotational players, most of whom are notable upgrades over starters from a year ago. The only area on defense that still looks worrisome is the second level where Drue Tranquill and Kenneth Murray are expected to start this season. Seeing how everything has shaken out elsewhere while this position group still looks quite underwhelming is something that just doesn’t sit right with me. I think if there was one thing I’d change about this offseason for the Chargers, it’s that White would have stuck around to be a big part of this revamped defense.

So now I’ll throw it over to all of you. Let me know your thoughts on something you wish DID NOT happen this offseason in regards to the Chargers!

