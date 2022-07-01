Chargers Daily Links: Which non-QB on the Chargers will have a career year in 2022?

Good morning, Chargers fans!

This morning, we’re going to chop it about our non-Justin Herbert Chargers players that we believe could breakout for a career season in 2022.

I’ll kick things off with my selection of tight end Gerald Everett.

The Chargers have always gotten a fairly high floor from their starting tight ends. As a matter of fact, it’s been 19 years since the team has seen their starting tight end finish a season with less than 500 yards receiving. Through his five-year career, Everett has yet to exceed that mark between his time with both the Rams and the Seahawks but I believe that will change in just his first campaign in the powder blues. His ability to rack up YAC on top of being a matchup problem for most second-level defenders is a sure way to see him get utilized by Joe Lombardi and to become a new favorite target for Herbert.

Throwing it over to you all. Who do you got for a breakout/career year in 2022?

And now for today’s links.

