Chargers Daily Links: Wednesday Open Thread

Happy Hump Day, as well, to those who observe. The Chargers are finishing up OTAs this week as they are off today and will complete their final session tomorrow. Several players, along with defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill took the podium following Tuesday’s session and can I just say how amazing it was to hear Donald Parham says he was “100 percent?” Thinking about just how easily everything could have went in the other direction for him, this was just so great to hear.

Other than that, feel free to use this thread as you see fit!

