3 former Chargers named to 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

On Monday morning, the National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame announced the entire ballot of players who will have the chance to be inducted into this year’s College Football Hall of Fame class of 2023.

This year’s ballot included three players with ties to the Chargers: Pass rusher Dwight Freeney, quarterback Ryan Leaf, and safety Eric Weddle. Below are all three players along with their write-ups provided by the NFF:

Dwight Freeney, Syracuse-Defensive End-

2001 unanimous First Team All-American who holds the NCAA record for career sacks per game (1.61)… 2001 Big East Co-Defensive Player of the Year, finishing career as the conference’s all-time leader in single-season sacks (17.5 in 2001)…Holds the Syracuse record for career TFL (50.5).

Ryan Leaf, Washington State-Quarterback-

1997 First Team All-American who finished third in Heisman Trophy voting…1997 Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year led Cougars to the first league title in school history (1997) and first Rose Bowl berth in 67 years…Two-time All-Pac-10 performer set four WSU career records, including TD passes (59).

Eric Weddle, Utah-Defensive Back-

2006 consensus First Team All-American helped Utah to a BCS bowl victory (2005 Fiesta) and its first-ever 12-0 season (2004)...Two-time MWC Defensive Player of the Year led Utes to two league titles…2003 Freshman All-American holds school record for career forced fumbles (9) and ranks second in career INTs (18).

The ballot was distributed to the more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers. The votes will be totaled and submitted to the NFF’s Honors Court prior to them selecting the new class.

The official announcement of the 2023 class will be made sometime in early 2023. The actual induction ceremony will take place at the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on December 5th, 2023.