Chargers Daily Links: Sebastian Joseph-Day was mic’d up at OTAs

Good morning, Chargers fans!

First-year Chargers defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day was mic’d up this week at OTAs and I think we found ourselves another player who is destined to inevitably become another fan favorite. Besides the infectious and overwhelmingly-positive personality, it’s quite remarkable to already see him as the leader of the defensive line group. He’s the first to go in drills and has an energy about him that doesn’t seem to wane throughout the day. His relationships with Morgan Fox and Breiden Fehoko also jump off the screen which shows us a little of just how well the group seems to be melding at this point of the offseason.

If you haven’t seen it just yet, you can watch it here. I’d normally post the video itself in the article but the Chargers have stopped it from being viewable outside their own site and Youtube.

