Brandon Staley is the betting favorite to win NFL Coach of the Year

For Brandon Staley to win the NFL’s Coach of the Year honor, he’ll have to lead this team to victory week-in and week-out for the better part of the upcoming season. That means exceeding all of the preseason hype and expectations, as well as overcoming those weeks where it seems like everything can’t help but go wrong. It means not losing to an underperforming team (a la the 2021 Houston Texans) with only a few games left to clinch a playoff spot.

If Staley can manage to take some big steps forward as a coach, similar to the way his roster got plenty better over the past three months, than the award should be his to win.

"What our players know is what it takes to become a world champion. You've got to be able to put that work in and become a team."



Brandon Staley on the impact of having veterans players like Joey Bosa and Derwin James at OTAs. #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/JjjqGRvPGI — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) June 6, 2022

According to the folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re quite confident this may end up being the case. As it stands, Staley is currently their favorite to be the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year with +1400 odds. He managed to top the Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett and the Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel, both of which sit at +1600.

First-year Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is tied with Buffalo’s Sean McDermott for the third-best odds to win the honor at +1800.

So after looking at the top five and seeing three AFC West coaches in the mix, it looks like the ability to take care of business within the division will be a key factor in deciding whether or not Staley stays in the running with the same thing being able to be said in regards to both Hackett and McDaniels.

How correct are these odds? Should Staley be the betting favorite? If not, who should be ahead of him? Let me know all of your thoughts in the comment below!

