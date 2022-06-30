Justin Herbert has the 8th-highest selling jersey in 2022, beating out both Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow

You wouldn’t know it by simply talking to him or seeing how he carries himself around the football field on a daily basis, but Justin Herbert is a bonafide superstar in this league whether he really welcomes it himself or not. After two seasons of record-breaking play from the 24-year old, the incredible hype and excitement surrounding his very existence was inevitable.

Of course that hype has led to a plethora of general NFL fans and members of the Bolt Fam racing to stores to get their hands on a #10 jersey. According to a recent top 10 list of the year’s most-purchased jerseys, Herbert came in at eighth, ahead of both Patrick Mahomes (ninth) and Joe Burrow (10th).

The seven players ahead of Herbert on the list are (from first to seventh): the Broncos’ Russell Wilson, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, first-year Raiders wieout Davante Adams, Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, the G.O.A.T Tom Brady, second-year passer Mac Jones, and reigning Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp.

That makes Herbert the sixth most-popular jersey for a quarterback and the third most-popular among AFC West teams.

The hottest unis on the market



Whose jersey are you getting next? pic.twitter.com/TA9ppNAgPZ — NFL (@NFL) June 29, 2022

For a quarterback who has yet to make a splash in the postseason just yet, Herbert is still such a beloved player across the NFL. He’s incredibly easy to root for and the moment him and the Chargers are able to break into the playoffs, you better be ready for Herbo-mania to erupt in full force.