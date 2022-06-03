Justin Herbert named top player in the NFL age 25 or younger

If you haven’t hear the news just yet, the Chargers have two of the best young talents in the NFL at their respective positions. The first being record-breaking third-year quarterback Justin Herbert and the other being rookie left tackle Rashawn Slater.

These two wasted little time in staking their claim within the league. Nobody has thrown more touchdowns in their first two professionals seasons than Herbert and Slater was voted an All-Pro in just his first season in the NFL.

It’s for these reasons — and many, many others — that these young Bolts were named to yet another list of the best players in the NFL age 25 or younger.

Here’s what author Cody Benjamin had to say about Slater:

“It didn’t take long for the Northwestern product to shore up Justin Herbert’s blind side in Los Angeles. And there are fewer jobs more important than keeping a franchise QB upright. Slater already has the makings of a perennial All-Pro at left tackle.”

Now that Slater has begun his career as an All-Pro, I can’t imagine just how many he’s likely to rack up during his entire career. If he sticks around in L.A. for that entire time, I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibility that he could potentially push for double-digit honors.

As for Herbert, the Chargers’ rocket-armed superstar took home top honors as the best player in the NFL 25 years old or younger.

“The crown jewel of a loaded crop of ascending AFC QBs, Herbert is the first player in NFL history to throw 30-plus TDs in each of his first two seasons. And he’s made it look incredibly easy. Funny enough, he hasn’t yet made the playoffs like Burrow or Jackson or even Murray. But he throws the ball better than all but maybe ... Rodgers? Brady? If this is his starting point, imagine what his peak could be. L.A. fans should be very grateful to have such a big, joyful, laser-armed face of the franchise.”

Yeah, take that Joe Burrow. You and your...

*checks notes

*Sighs

...recent Super Bowl appearance can shove right off.

While many football fans would probably take that appearance in the big game over Herbert’s phenomenal statistical start, I don’t think there’s a single Chargers fan who would do the same. It’s still so early in their careers and no one knows just how different things can look when it’s all said and done. But as it stands, give me Herbert’s propensity for the eye-popping, viral-level throws on a weekly basis. With an actual defense backing him up, year three is about to be where we can truly begin to see him cement his legacy.