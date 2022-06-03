The Lightning Round Podcast already previewed how the Chargers would do this season so now they talk about the division rivals Las Vegas Raiders 2022 offseason. They recap the moves the Raiders made this offseason through the draft and free agency and the big moves they made to the coaching staff. Lastly, they predict whether the Raiders will make the playoffs this season or not.
The Lightning Round Podcast #272: AFC West Preview - Las Vegas Raiders
Taking a peek behind enemy lines
