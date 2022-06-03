Chargers Daily Links: Isaiah Spiller picked to finish 4th in rushing yards among rookies

Good morning, Chargers fans!

This morning, ESPN dropped an article where they predict which rookies will lead their fellow draftees in various statistics, including total passing and rushing yards. Only one Chargers rookie was included but he did get to see his name more than once.

Isaiah Spiller was picked by ESPN’s Mike Clay to finish fourth among rookies in rushing yards with 533. The Jets’ Breece Hall is predicted to finish with the most at 1,004, followed by Houston’s Dameon Pierce (591) and Seattle’s Kenneth Walker (533).

The other area where Spiller makes an appearance is under receiving yards for running backs. He was predicted to finish fifth with just 133 yards through the air. The four players above him are the Bills’ James Cook (324), Hall (238), Walker (154), and Pierce (134).

How do you feel about these numbers for Spiller? Will he top either the rushing or receiving predictions? What do you predict his final stat line to be? Let me know in the comments below!

And now for today’s links.

