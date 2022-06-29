Chargers Daily Links: Who are your favorite depth players on the roster?

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The Bolts spent a ton of money this offseason to upgrade a number of spots across their roster. These moves obviously reshaped the team and led to a number of new starters on either side of the ball. Of course these new impact players have been getting most of the spotlight this offseason so I thought we could begin this morning by discussing our favorite depth players on the team.

Right off the bat, I have to give a nod to Morgan Fox. Getting a player of his caliber to rotate in with the new starters along the interior is massive for this defense. The biggest accomplishment was revamping the starting unit, so acquiring this type of depth is just a cherry on top.

Another name I’ll throw out there is rookie offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer. A national champion with four-position versatility up front who had proven success against the best of the best at the collegiate level. I personally cannot wait to see if and when he breaks into the starting lineup, whether that’s sometime this season or in the future.

I’ll throw it over to you all. Give me your favorite depth players and why in the comments below!

And now for today’s links.

