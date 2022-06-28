Chargers Daily Links: Tuesday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Matt Feiler was picked as the Chargers’ most underrated player (Chargers.com)

The Chargers’ secondary was ranked as one of the best in the NFL heading into this season (Bolt Beat)

Josh Palmer continues to receive praise from his teammates (Bolt Beat)

Tom Telesco was ranked inside the top 10 general managers in the NFL (Charger Report)

Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell are scheduled to box each other in a July exhibition (CBS Sports)

Chad Reuter predicts his 2022 All-Rookie offensive team (NFL.com)

The Texans are being sued for enabling Deshaun Watson’s behavior (NFL.com)

All signs are pointing to Mitch Trubisky starting for the Steelers this season (Pro Football Talk)

Here’s another way-too-early 2023 mock draft (ESPN+)

The Saints signed linebacker Demario Davis to a one-year extension (ESPN)