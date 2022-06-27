Chargers Poll: How many games will the Chargers win in 2022?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Chargers fans and fans across the country.

With us still working our way through the most-dead part of the offseason, here’s another SB Nation Reacts poll for you all to take part in.

This time around, we’ve got a trio of questions which is headlined by a prediction for how many games you believe the Chargers will win this upcoming season.

The other two questions center around a handful of players. First, I want to know which of the two veterans listed you believe are in more danger of losing their starting job over the other. Lastly, I want to know who you see leading the team in rushing yards this season. I know the knee-jerk reaction is Austin Ekeler, but I don’t think it’ll be that simple after the team drafted one of the top backs in this year’s class

So let me know what you all think below and we’ll have the results out ASAP!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/MV4XKK/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.