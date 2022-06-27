Chargers Daily Links: Which players could be entering their final year with the Chargers?

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Taking this idea from one of the articles linked below from Bolt Beat, I want to know which current Chargers players you believe are heading into their final season with the team. After the many acquisitions by the team this offseason, some players are definitely feeling the heat this summer.

One player is obviously former first-round pick Jerry Tillery. The team made a point to sign a pair of interior defenders in Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson, both of whom should start over Tillery. They then added Morgan Fox who, once again, should be above Tillery in the pecking order. The writing seems to be on the wall for that one.

Another could be Nasir Adderley. While he’s gotten much better since his first two seasons, the team did just draft JT Woods who could easily be seen as Nas’ replacement. However, Brandon Staley likes his depth in the secondary so I wouldn’t be surprised if they kept Adderley around to keep that room from becoming shallow one year after they just reinforced it.

Those are my two fairly obvious choices. Now it’s your turn. Let me know in the comments below which players you believe could be suited up elsewhere by this time next year!

And now for today’s links.

Who will be the Chargers’ X-factor this season? (Chargers Wire)

Three Chargers who are definitely entering their final season in Los Angeles (Bolt Beat)

Four dream scenarios for the Chargers this season (Bolt Beat)

Who was just named the most-underrated player on the Chargers entering the 2022 season? (Charger Report)

The Eagles’ Devon Allen is headed to the 2022 World Championships in track & field (NFL.com)

What are the 10 biggest remaining roster holes left among the 32 NFL teams? (NFL.com)

Surprise standouts from this offseason for all 32 teams (ESPN)

The Bengals have announced that they’ve sold out of season tickets (Pro Football Talk)

This year’s potential steals in fantasy football (Bleacher Report)

Ranking the NFL’s top 10 cornerbacks (CBS Sports)