Chargers release 2022 training camp schedule

The entire NFL released the training camp report dates and locations for all 32 teams on Thursday with the Chargers rookies reporting to camp on the July 19th while the veterans will report a week later on the 27th. As it has been for the past several years, camp will take place at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa.

Fans will once again be allowed to attend a number of practices throughout the summer with the first of which coming on July 27th. Below is the entire schedule of practices open to the public:

July 27th-30th

August 1st

August 5th-7th

August 10th-11th

August 17th-18th

August 1st will be the team’s first day of practice with full pads. Six days later, the Chargers will hold their intrasquad exhibition game during the “Sunday Night Football” timeslot at 5:00 p.m. on the Sunday, August 7th at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

The Bolts will open their preseason schedule the following Saturday with an exhibition against the Rams at SoFi Stadium on August 13th. The final two open practices to the public will both be joint practices with the Cowboys prior to their preseason contest on the 20th.