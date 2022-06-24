Chargers 90-in-90: TE Hunter Kampmoyer

Kampmoyer’s path to the NFL actually started on the other side of the football. During his first to two years in Eugene, the 6’4, 240-pounder was a defensive end. After redshirting in 2016, he saw time in all 13 games and finished with five total tackles.

Ahead of the 2018 season, Kampoyer transitioned to tight end but played mainly on special teams, specifically kick return. His first year as an offensive player ended with him recording just a lone catch for five yards.

As he grew into his new role during the 2019 campaign, Kampmoyer took on more responsibility as a pass-catcher and contributor on special teams. His final receiving line improved to five catches for 59 yards and his first collegiate touchdown on top of playing on both punt coverage and return teams.

His final season at Oregon was his first without Herbert under center. He started four games — playing in five total — and recorded career-highs of 14 catches, 161 yards, and three touchdowns. In the clip above, you can see one of Kampmoyer’s three scores on the year, this one being in the Pac-12 Championship Game against USC.

Kampmoyer wound up going undrafted in 2021 and unsurprisingly wasted zero time in signing with the Chargers to reunite with his college quarterback. He spent the most of his rookie season on the practice squad before being called up to the active roster in week 17 where he debuted against the Broncos. Following the season, he signed a reserve/future contract.

Basic Info

Height: 6’4

Weight: 243

College: Oregon

Experience: 1

Years with team: 1

Contract Status

“Hunter Kampmoyer signed a 1-year, $705,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including an average annual salary of $705,000. In 2022, Kampmoyer will earn a base salary of $705,000, while carrying a cap hit of $705,000.” - Spotrac.com

The Good

Kampmoyer was seldom used as a pass catcher for the Ducks but he excelled as a run blocker from a variety of alignments. He understands leverage which allows him to be an effective blocker despite possessing a fairly lean build for the position. As a receiver, he excelled mainly in short routes to the flat, off play-action, and shallow crossers.

The Bad

Kampmoyer came out of Oregon as a very raw route-runner. That, on top of his lack of production at the college level, will severely limit his chances at sticking in the NFL outside of being a member of a practice squad. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein also noted in Kampmoyer’s pre-draft report that he lacks ideal arm length, hand size, and struggles to make anything happen after the catch.

Odds of making the roster/What to expect in 2021?

The tight end group is very shallow but it’s tough to see the Chargers keeping four tight ends unless they’re all capable of being impact players in some way, shape, or form. They kept four a year ago but that group had a higher floor than this current bunch. Kampmoyer is likely the first tight end out and should certainly land on the practice squad.