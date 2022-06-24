Chargers Daily Links: Friday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Just another open thread this morning. Feel free to use it as you see fit. Enjoy the weekend, everyone!

And now for today’s links.

Chris Hayre is joined by Matt “Money” Smith on the latest episode of Chargers Weekly to discuss five players who could impact the 2022 season (Chargers.com)

Which two players stood out during offseason workouts? (Chargers.com)

An early look at the team’s defensive free agents in 2023 (Chargers Wire)

The top three value contracts on the books for the Chargers (Bolt Beat)

Tyreek Hill received death threats following his comments towards Patrick Mahomes (ESPN)

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli, has committed to play college football for Texas (NFL.com)

Five teams who will improve their win totals the most from 2021 (NFL.com)

Alvin Kamara expects to be hit with a six-week suspension at some point this season (Pro Football Talk)

Ranking the NFL’s best backup quarterbacks (CBS Sports)

DeAndre Hopkins is hoping the NFL reduces his six-game suspension due to “contamination” (Bleacher Report)