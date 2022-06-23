Morgan Fox’s french bulldog takes 2nd at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

In what may be the most important news we’ve gotten from the Chargers this offseason, defensive lineman Morgan Fox just watched his french bulldog, Winston, take second place at this year’s Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

For those of you who may be unaware of what that is, it’s essentially the Super Bowl of the dog world.

Congrats to Winston the French Bulldog, the 146th #WestminsterDogShow Best in Show Reserve. pic.twitter.com/rv1QKqBVEC — Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) June 23, 2022

While Winston did not take home the top overall prize, he did win the Best of the Non-Sporting Group. That allowed him to compete in the finals on Wednesday night but he unfortunately came up just short against Trumpet the Bloodhound. Trumpet’s win was a historic event as he became the very first member of his breed to ever take home the top honor.

The 146th #WestminsterDogShow Best in Show champion is Trumpet the Bloodhound! pic.twitter.com/cEOIbmxrrq — Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) June 23, 2022

“I’m just so proud of him and the whole team,” Fox told the Associated Press following the show. “He’s a joy to be around. He always walks around with as much of a smile on his face as a dog can have.”

Fox received Winston from his grandmother, a longtime breeder of French Bulldogs.

Alright, now back to football.