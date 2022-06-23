The Lightning Round Podcast #274: AFC West Preview - Kansas City Chiefs

The Lightning Round Podcast already previewed the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders and so now they talk about another division rival’s 2022 offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs. They recap the moves the Chiefs made this offseason through the draft and free agency and the big changes to their Offense and Defense Lastly, they predict how many wins they think the Chiefs will have this season and where they finish in the division.

