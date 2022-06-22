Chargers 90-in-90: LS Josh Harris

Josh Harris was born overseas in Fulda, Germany but eventually made his way to the states to settle in Carrollton, Georgia. After starring for the Carrollton High School football team, Harris signed to play his college ball at the University of Auburn where he got the chance to play alongside Cam Newton en route to winning the 2010 BCS National Championship.

Following his time with the Tigers, Harris went undrafted and eventually signed with the Falcons. While simply happy to have signed with a team, Harris’ own expectations were likely surpassed as he spent the next 10 seasons in Atlanta, culminating his career up to that point in his very first Pro Bowl nod and selection to the NFL’s All-Pro Second Team.

Earlier this offseason, Harris signed with the Chargers in free agency on a four-year contract worth $5.6 million. The move signified that the Bolts were more than willing to go and get the best of the best if it meant continuing to reinforce a special teams unit that has been at the bottom of the barrel for far too long.

Basic Info

Height: 6’1

Weight: 224

College: Auburn

Experience: 11

Years with team: 0

Contract Status

“Josh Harris signed a 4 year, $5,600,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including a $800,000 signing bonus, $1,920,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,400,000. In 2022, Harris will earn a base salary of $1,120,000 and a signing bonus of $800,000, while carrying a cap hit of $1,320,000 and a dead cap value of $1,920,000.” - Spotrac.com

The Good

Harris plays the least-exciting position in football so things such as his career longevity and lack of impactful mistakes are the biggest positives I can point out. As long as he’s simply doing his job, that’s all the team can ask from him.

The Bad

There really isn’t anything to talk about in terms of negatives. He’s a long snapper who has been in the NFL for over 10 years. He’s as consistent as they come and here’s to hoping he’s the long-term answer for the Chargers, as well.

Odds of making the roster/What to expect in 2022?

The Chargers went out and spent the money on an All-Pro long snapper. He’s their guy. No way around it.