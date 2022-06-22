Chargers Daily Links: Wednesday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

I hope everyone is absolutely crushing their week so far. We’re sticking with an open thread this morning so you all know the drill.

And now for today’s links.

Check out the best photos of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack from the team’s 2022 media day (Chargers.com)

Meet the Chargers’ newest senior writer, Eric Smith (Chargers.com)

Mina Kimes tried to sell the Chargers on Ndamukong Suh (Bolt Beat)

Who are the three most-important players on the Chargers who come off the bench? (Bolt Beat)

Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson passed away at the age of 26 (NFL.com)

Deshaun Watson settled 20 of his 24 lawsuits (NFL.com)

One final offseason move for all 32 NFL teams (ESPN+)

Eno Benjamin looks like a starting running back to Kliff Kingsbury (Pro Football Talk)

Jalen Ramsey had shoulder surgery, played with tears in both shoulders during 2021 (Bleacher Report)

Ranking the NFL’s top 10 tight ends heading into the 2022 season (CBS Sports)